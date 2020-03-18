“Worried Well” urged to stay home

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - People who visit their doctors to be reassured are sometimes called, the worried well.

They may worry that every ache or pain is related to the Coronavirus.

Suzanne Grimmesey, the Chief Quality Care and Strategy Officer with The Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, knows the term well.

"For many of us, we feel good, we have no symptoms, but we can't stop that nagging worry of what if, other times referred to as the worried well.

There are things that can be done; following the social distancing guidelines work from home, if at all possible, stay at home, as much as possible, wash hand regularly" said Grimmesey.

Doctors only want to test the most vulnerable.

To know the difference between someone who is worried well and in need of Coronavirus testing, they ask the following questions;

Do you have a fever of 100.4 or greater? Do you have a new cough? Do you have shortness of breath or pain taking a breath?

If the answer is NO to all of the above, they are not a candidate for testing at this time.

Health care workers also want to remind people they don't want people to show up at their doctor's office or the hospital emergency department without calling first.

Grimmesey said, the community has learned to adapt from past emergencies. She also said nature, while social distancing, is healing.

"Look Out window, or go outside. We live in a beautiful place," said Grimmesey.

It may keep people from worrying and that will help them stay well.