Santa Barbara closes public counters; city services still available

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City officials announced on Wednesday that all of its public counters are closed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

City staff is still available however to handle requests, review plans and applications and process payments. Many city services are available online, over the phone or dropbox.

In some instances, the city has set up special procedures to handle specific requests. The best place to start is the city website to find the department and links you need. Phone numbers are also listed for each department.

City officials say they will update the website as needed. The purpose of closing the public counters is to limit in-person interactions and ensure social distancing.