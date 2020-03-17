Pediatricians recommend putting play dates on hold during Coronavirus quarantine

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif

Kids may not all miss homework while school it out, but many, especially teens, are missing their social life.



Charlie Parker and Braedan Kennedy are seniors at Dos Pueblos High. After days indoors at their own homes they went for a hike.

Parkers said,"Many of my friends, I can't really hang out with them, their parents are not allowing them to leave the house."



Braedan Kennedy said his parents are letting him enjoy nature within reason.

" We respect the six feet boundary and we wash our hands a lot so going out in nature we think is okay," said Kennedy.

Pediatricians are not recommending play dates right now. Doctors have said that children can spread the Coronavirus even with the are not showing symptoms.

The manager of Chaucer’s Books in Santa Barbara brought his kindergartner to work. He is trying to model good social distancing behavior without panicking.

At a time when many libraries are closed the bookstore has canceled events.

The staff is able recommending books for all ages. They also stock puzzles and games. And if people can't come in they can order online and get deals on delivery.

Santa Barbara Unified School Board President Laura Capps wrote a recent op-ed about what closing schools will help save lives.

Capps who has a young son, wants to empower parents to make the most of their time with their children.

"Schools are closed it is really a tough time, I get it. " Three things to know First food is essential and food is being served at 10 of our schools. Secondly now that we have done this keep your kids confined, no play dates no sleepover, keep it in the family keep it with a confined number of people and the last thing is nature, nature is really our friend right now. Take them out for a hike, go to the beach. this is the time to be outside."

This is one time when video games may be welcome.

Watching movies together, doing puzzles, spring cleaning, and even letter writing could all fill the time while slowing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

