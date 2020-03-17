Gelson’s Market offers morning entrance to seniors only

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Gelson's Markets announced that they will offer a time frame for seniors to go grocery shopping before others are allowed in on Tuesday.

Gelson's Market will open from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. for seniors to shop at their stores.

This is all in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and protect the most vulnerable.

Gelson's Market says they will be asking for ID from their shoppers.

Stores open at 8 a.m. for other shoppers.