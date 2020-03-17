Firefighters rescue hiker in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif -- Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a hiker stuck on a rock on Tuesday afternoon in Santa Barbara.

The incident was reported at around 2:14 p.m. in the Seven Falls area of Mission Canyon in Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a report of a hiker stuck.

The hiker made the call saying he felt stuck.

Firefighters arrived and helped the man down from the rock.

A battalion chief, fire engine and a chopper responded to the incident.

According to our crews on scene, the trail was busier than usual.

Santa Barbara County Fire Battalion Chief says to use common sense and precautions.

He commends the hiker for calling for help.