Stores closing doors due to coronavirus concerns
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Some stores will be closing their doors or cutting to shorter hours due to public health recommendations against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
Here is a list of stores and restaurants in Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County that will close their doors:
San Luis Obispo County:
Santa Maria/Lompoc/Santa Ynez:
Santa Barbara/Goleta/Carpinteria:
- Ice in Paradise - 6985 Santa Felicia Dr, Goleta
- Abercrombie & Fitch - 721 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Lululemon - 740 State Street, Santa Barbara
- Your Pals Pet Hospital - 5152A Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara
- Lush - 613 Paseo Nuevo Street, Santa Barbara
Ventura County:
Other:
This article will be updated periodically with the latest information.
If you have an event that is canceled or postponed, please let us know.
