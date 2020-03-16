Skip to Content
Stores closing doors due to coronavirus concerns

Julia Nguyen

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Some stores will be closing their doors or cutting to shorter hours due to public health recommendations against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Here is a list of stores and restaurants in Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County and Ventura County that will close their doors:

San Luis Obispo County:

Santa Maria/Lompoc/Santa Ynez:

Santa Barbara/Goleta/Carpinteria:

  • Ice in Paradise - 6985 Santa Felicia Dr, Goleta
  • Abercrombie & Fitch - 721 State Street, Santa Barbara
  • Lululemon - 740 State Street, Santa Barbara
  • Your Pals Pet Hospital - 5152A Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara
  • Lush - 613 Paseo Nuevo Street, Santa Barbara

Ventura County:

Other:

This article will be updated periodically with the latest information.

If you have an event that is canceled or postponed, please let us know.

Julia Nguyen

Julia Nguyen is an assignment editor and social media coordinator at KEYT|KCOY|KKFX.

