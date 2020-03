Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

A teacher shared video of one his third graders acing a Pi day math exercise.

Vanessa learned more than 3.14, the circumference of a circle divided by its diameter.

The Franklin Elementary School student learned that is it a number with infinite digits. She memorized more than 50 of them.

Teacher Leon Lewandowski known as Mr. L. served pie to the kids after the lesson.

Vanessa enjoyed a piece of chocolate pie.