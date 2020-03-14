Big Bear Mountain Resort gets fresh snow before suspending operations

Santa Barbara- S County

BIG BEAR, Calif.

The owner of Big Bear Mountain Resort announced it will suspend operations at all properties until further notice.

Those properties also include Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows.

Operator Alterra Mountain Company made the decision in the face of the COVID-19 or Coronavirus outbreak. The company said the closure is in the best interest of guests, employees and local communities.

Big Bear and Snow Summit skiers and snowboarders experienced all kinds of weather earlier in the week, including snow and rolling thunder.

Each resort will work with guests canceling visits.

For more information call 844-GO2-BEAR.