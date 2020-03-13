Oxnard man sentenced to 8 years for child molestation

Santa Barbara- S County

OXNARD, Calif. -- An Oxnard man was sentenced on Friday to eight years in prison for assaulting a 12-year-old child.

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that Freddy Alexander Lazaro, 29, of Oxnard was sentenced to eight years in prison for assaulting a 12-year-old child while she was sleeping.

On June 1, 2019, Oxnard Police detectives arrested Lazaro.

The District Attorney's Office then filed a criminal complaint alleging multiple counts of lewd acts upon a minor.

On February 6, Lazaro pled guilty and admitted a special allegation that he engaged in substantial sexual conduct with the child.

The case was investigated by the Oxnard Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by the District Attorney's Sexual Assault and Family Protection Unit.

For previous coverage, click here.