Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries closed until further notice

GOLETA, Calif. - The City of Goleta decided to close all of its libraries beginning Saturday, March 14, due to the spread of the coronavirus.

This includes the Goleta, Buellton, Solvang, Los Olivos and Santa Ynez Library locations.

While the buildings are closed, Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Library cardholders can access several services from the comfort of their own home:

The E-library which contains downloadable e-books, audiobooks, movies, TV shows, graphic novels and magazines.

Kanopy, the new free video streaming service that allows cardholders to watch up to 10 movies per month.

Access to the New York Times from any computer.

Brainfuse HelpNow! which is a program that offers live, online tutoring every day from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Goleta also wants to remind library cardholders that they can order books and audiobooks that are not owned by the library to be delivered to their home by filling out a Zip Books request form.

A Personalized Reading List form is also available to give reading recommendations for downloadable books.

Books currently on hold can be postponed for pickup or checkout by calling your library branch or reviewing your Overdrive account.

If you don't have a library card, you can get one online in order to access the downloadable services by going to the Black Gold eCard Registration webpage.

For questions, you can email goletavalleylibrary@cityofgoleta.org or call:

Goleta Valley Library - (805) 964-7878

- (805) 964-7878 Buellton Library - (805) 688-3115

- (805) 688-3115 Solvang Library - (805) 688-4214

You can also visit the Goleta Vally Library website for more information about the services that are available.