Chumash Casino cancels shows

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- The Chumash Casino Resort will be canceling their shows until further notice.

The statement said they will be canceling the John Fogerty concert Friday and the Prince Royce show on Saturday.

The cancelation came on Friday morning after a statement that was given Thursday night saying that these shows would not be canceled.

They say guests who purchased tickets by credit card will automatically be refunded within seven to 10 business days.

Guests who made cash purchases can get refunds at the CLUB inside the casino.

They say they will provide further updates regarding the status of future concert dates in the weeks to come.