Westmont College moving to online classes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Westmont College will be transitioning to online classes starting March 16.

The Office of the President made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

Students are currently still on Spring Break until March 16.

The college will also restrict access to communal and residential living spaces and cancel all college events through April 13.

The NAIA has canceled all winter national championship events.

The college says students will receive directions from Student Life Thursday afternoon about how they can get their belongings or request permission to reside in campus housing.

The Westmont website will contain general, campus-wide updates and posts about protocol information.

The college's offices will remain open and staff will be reporting to work as scheduled.

The letter assures students and family that the campus remains safe and clear as there has not been any reports of a positive coronavirus case in Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo County or Kern County.

They urge people to continue researching information regarding COVID-19 and be aware of false information.

