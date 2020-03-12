Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office suspends inmate visitation

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that they will be suspending inmate visitation.

The suspension will begin on March 14.

They say even though there are no identified cases of the coronavirus in Santa Barbara County, they want to exercise precaution for the health and wellness of the correctional facility.

