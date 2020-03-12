Skip to Content
Earl Warren Showgrounds cancels all events through March 31

Earl Warren Showgrounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- Earl Warren Showgrounds will cancel all events until March 31 in Santa Barbara.

They are doing so on the recommendation of the Office of the Governor of California.

This follows an updated policy on public and private gatherings to protect public health and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The facilities will remain available for first responders and emergency management personnel if an emergency does occur.

Earl Warren Showgrounds say their leadership will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as available.

For a list of canceled or postponed events throughout Santa Barbara County, Ventura County and San Luis Obispo County, click here.

