Chumash Casino Resort will continue shows as scheduled

SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. -- The Chumash Casino Resort gave a statement Thursday evening saying shows will continue as scheduled.

The statement was given after Santa Barbara County announced a local health emergency.

The John Fogerty concert on Friday and the Prince Royce show on Saturday will go on as scheduled.

The casino says they are closely monitoring reports about the coronavirus pandemic and adhering to recommendations from the CDC.

They say even though the coronavirus threat remains low in their community, they are prepared to take the necessary precautionary measures if the situation escalates in Santa Barbara County.

They say future concert dates will be reassessed on a case-by-case basis in the weeks to come.

They would like to remind the public that they offer full refunds on tickets for those who are unable to attend the shows.