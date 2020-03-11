Local vineyard fundraiser raises $50,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs in Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- The 3rd Annual Corks for Kids even brought in $50,000 for the United Boys and Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County's northern club sites in Solvang and Buellton.

The event was presented by Micahel and Misty Hammer and the Armaud Hammer Foundation.

The event was held at Hotel Corque on Friday.

The event highlighted Santa Ynez, Solvang and Buellton.

Guests enjoyed wine tasting rooms, heavy appetizers, silent auction and casino-inspired games.

The money raised was towards the club itself along with expansion efforts.

Vendors included Buttonwood Winery, Esfuerzo Wine, Martian Ranch & Vineyards, Pence Vineyards, Sandoval Mergenov Wines, Final Girl Wines, Martellotto Winery, and Brick Barn Wine Estate.