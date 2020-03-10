Median improvement project breaks ground in Buellton

Santa Barbara- S County

BUELLTON, Calif. -- The City of Buellton hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the Avenue of Flags Median Two Improvement Project Tuesday morning.

The project is the first implementation of the Avenue of Flags Specific Plan.

The project consists of parking, flex-space featuring pavers, decorative lighting, landscaping and appurtenant amenities.

The plan includes the culmination of many years of public engagement, workshops and visioning.

The city has awarded the construction contract to CalPortland Construction with inspection services provided by MNS Engineers.

The construction will begin on Wednesday with a completion date set in mid-September 2020.