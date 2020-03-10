Doctors answer Coronavirus questions at city council meeting

Santa Barbara- S County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Santa Barbara city council members invited doctors to their meeting to get answers about the Coronavirus.

The city put up hand-sanitizer stations, but doctors said that is not the preferred method to prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg said, " Soap and water is still the best cleaning method."

Doctors from Cottage hospital said they have tests meant for people admitted to the hospital. They don't expect those patients to be young.

"It is very rare in children and if they have something it is very very mild, the sniffles, or something. That is our understanding so far.," said Ansorg.

The city sent a letter to cruise ship operators asking them not to come.

Waterfront director Mike Wiltshire said, "The good thing is we have some time, so as of now, we haven't heard back from the cruise industry on our request, but if they abide by that request, then we are cleared through summer."

The city didn't expect such a big turnout and has alternative ways to get city business done.

Nina Johnson, the senior assistant to the city administrator, said, " You can pay your water bill online, you can renew a library book online, you can take care of all of those activities without coming in."

The city's website also has a Coronavirus section and a help line.

Visit www.countyofsb.org/phd or call 805-681-4373 for more information.