San Luis Obispo County

Woman suffers major injuries after rolling vehicle off a cliff near Monterey County border

today at 10:46 am
Published 10:57 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – A woman suffered major injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Indian Valley Road near the border with Monterey County Tuesday.

On Oct. 28, between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m., a northbound 2002 GMC Sierra pickup driven by a woman around 30-years-old veered off of the west edge of the roadway and down a cliffside stated a press release Wednesday from the California Highway Patrol - Templeton Area (CHP).

A passerby spotted the damaged vehicle at the bottom of a steep cliff and called 911 noted the CHP.

According to the CHP, the driver had to be removed from the vehicle and was suspected of having major injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that the Sierra entered a curve in the roadway before leaving the road and rolling multiple times before coming to rest upright in a grassy field at the bottom of a cliff detailed the CHP.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash and was airlifted to Marian Regional Medical Center for further treatment added the CHP.

The CHP shared that drugs nor alcohol are currently considered to have played a role in the crash, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol - Templeton Area Office at 805-400-6720.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12.

