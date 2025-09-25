Atascadero teen arrested for felony assault after spraying three juveniles with bear mace

ATASCADERO, Calif. (KEYT) – An 18-year-old Atascadero man was arrested for felony assault and child endangerment after three juveniles were treated for exposure to bear mace Thursday.

On Sep. 25, around 8:03 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at the intersection of West Mall and Lewis Avenue stated a press release from the Atascadero Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old suffering from exposure to a pepper spray-like substance and he was treated at the scene by the Atascadero Fire Department shared the Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police, it was shared that two nine-year-olds were also suffering from exposure to a pepper spray-type substance at a nearby school.

The nine-year-olds were treated by school nursing staff and it was discovered that the pair were in close proximity to the incident, but were not directly involved detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

Eventually, a suspect was identified as an 18-year-old Atascadero resident noted the Atascadero Police Department.

Around 1:25 p.m., a search warrant was executed at a home in the 7700 block of Navajoa Avenue and the identified 18-year-old was taken into custody at the scene without incident shared the Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police, the substance in question was a bear repellant spray, but the exact motive remains under investigation.

The 18-year-old was taken to the San Luis Obispo County Jail and booked on three felony counts of assault with a tear gas-type weapon and three misdemeanor counts of child endangerment stated the Atascadero Police Department.

Atascadero Police Department added that the 18-year-old's bail was set at $20,000.