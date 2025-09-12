Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Parts of Cambria under a boil water notice due to equipment failure Friday

Cambria Community Services District
today at 1:24 pm
Published 1:27 pm

CAMBRIA, Calif. (KEYT) – Parts of Cambria are currently under a boil water notice due to equipment failure at the Stuart Street Tank Friday.

The Cambria Community Services District issued the precautionary boil water notice in English and Spanish.

According to the Cambira Community Services District, water customers began to notice little to no water pressure early Friday morning and water staff issued a boil water notice as a precaution for all customers in Pressure Zone 2 which includes most of Lodge Hill on both sides of Highway 1 and Rural Route 1.

The image below, courtesy of the Cambria Community Services District, shows the impacted areas as the red highlighted section.

Specifically, the tank was prevented from refilling which lead to a loss of pressure and staff are flushing the water system through fire hydrants to restore water quality explained the Cambria Community Services District.

Bottled water is available for those impacted at the Cambria Veterans' Memorial Hall at 1000 Main Street.

Map of areas currently under a boil water notice. Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services
San Luis Obispo County
boil water notice
cambria
Cambria Community Services District
KEYT
public health

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

