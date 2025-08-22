Missing Paso Robles man David Peterson believed to have been found dead in western Kern County

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – David Peterson, an 86-year-old Paso Robles man who was reported missing earlier this month, is believed to have been found dead in his Honda Ridgeline in western Kern County.

According to Paso Robles Police, no foul play is suspected in his death at this point in their investigation.

On Aug. 7, a neighbor reported that Peterson was missing and a statewide Silver Alert was issued as investigators began to investigate the 86-year-old's whereabouts stated a press release Friday from the Paso Robles Police Department.

Detectives learned that Peterson had left his home in Paso Robles on the evening of Aug. 5 between 9:37 p.m. and 10:36 p.m. shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Aug. 21, Caltrans personnel located Peterson's 2014 Honda Ridgeline in a ravine in rural western Kern County near the intersection of State Route 58 and 7 Mile Road detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

Investigators responded to the scene and found a deceased man inside of the vehicle wearing the clothes Peterson was last scene wearing and with Peterson's identification in his pocket shared the Paso Robles Police Department with Your News Channel when reached for more information.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances of the collision added the Paso Robles Police Department.

The Paso Robles Police Department gave a special note of its gratitude to the assistance of Peterson's friends, area residents, and local businesses in searching for Peterson.