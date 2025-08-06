One person injured as crews respond to three-acre vegetation fire off Hi Mountain Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – One person has been injured and fire crews are on the scene of a three-acre vegetation fire on Hi Mountain Road.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, a person was transported from the scene with burns and fire crews are battling flames at nearby campsites on the oceanside of the 2500 block of Hi Mountain Road.

This far smaller fire is west of the still-burning Gifford Fire, the largest wildfire in California this year, but has not impacted the response to that larger fire that has added three additional evacuation order zones Wednesday morning shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is received.