Fire teams on the scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in eastern San Luis Obispo County Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to a 10-acre vegetation fire in the 16,000 block of Midway Road, west of the Carrizo Plain National Monument and north of the Gifford Fire Monday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 2:14 p.m. Monday.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.