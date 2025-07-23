Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO Police turn to the public for help identifying pair in connection with theft from Fanny Wrappers

San Luis Obispo Police Department
By
today at 1:54 pm
Published 2:00 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying two people in connection with a theft Tuesday from Fanny Wrappers.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the theft was around 3 p.m. on July 22 from the lingerie store on Higuera Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnson at 805-594-8084 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 using the case number 250721071.

