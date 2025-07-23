SLO Police turn to the public for help identifying pair in connection with theft from Fanny Wrappers

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police Department is turning to the public for help identifying two people in connection with a theft Tuesday from Fanny Wrappers.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the theft was around 3 p.m. on July 22 from the lingerie store on Higuera Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Johnson at 805-594-8084 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 using the case number 250721071.