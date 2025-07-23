Fire teams responding to structure fire south of Simmler in eastern San Luis Obispo County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire near the intersection of Coutolence Road and Concord Trail northwest of Soda Lake and south of Simmler which lies along Highway 58 in eastern San Luis Obispo County Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, crews will need to bring their own water to the scene as there are no available fire hydrants nearby and a water tender is en route.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.