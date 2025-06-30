Two Delano men arrested in connection with Sunday stabbing that hospitalized two teens

CAMBRIA, Calif. – Two Delano man were arrested in connection with the stabbing of two juvenile boys in the 2200 block of Main Street in Cambria Sunday.

On June 29, around 9:06 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported stabbing of a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old in the 2200 block of Main Street stated a press release Monday from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Arriving deputies helped with the medical response for the stabbed teens and obtained a description of the vehicle that two suspects had fled the scene in detailed the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the teens were taken to a local hospital where one was discharged shortly after and the other teen was transferred to a specialized care facility for further medical observation, but both are expected to recover from the incident.

Deputies, with the assistance of the California Highway Patrol, located and stopped the suspected vehicle on Highway 46 at Hidden Valley Road in Templeton and two adult men, a 32-year-old and a 33-year-old, both from Delano were detained without incident shared the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

Further investigation revealed that a knife was used in the assault and it does not currently appear that the victims and the suspects knew each other noted the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The 32-year-old man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and the 33-year-old man was arrested for being an accessory to the alleged crime stated the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

This appears to have been an isolated incident and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Detective Division at 805-781-4500.