San Luis Obispo County

La Panza Fire Station 41 on Pozo Road to be closed until July; Fire responses and personnel diverted to Carrizo Plain Fire Station 42

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 11:07 am
Published 11:16 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department announced the temporary closure of the La Panza Fire Station 41 from June 19 through July 18 for maintenance work.

During the maintenance closure, personnel from Station 41 will be relocated to Carrizo Plain Fire Station 42 and will continue to respond to fires in the area without interruption explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department in a press release Thursday.

If you need to reach Station 41 during the closure window, please call the Carrizo Plain Fire Station 42 at 805-475-2322.

