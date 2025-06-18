SLO Sheriff’s Office warns of scammers impersonating them and demanding payment

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about an aggressive, recent series of scam calls impersonating law enforcement hitting the local area.

Recently, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office has received four to five calls a day from people reporting that they were contacted by someone claiming to be from their office.

The scammers often state that there is a warrant for the person's arrest, commonly citing a missed jury summons, and demanding payment to avoid arrest explained the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office in a press release Wednesday.

Some scammers go so far as to use the names of actual deputies and Sheriff's employees to make the calls -and their demands- seem legitimate and threaten arrest if the person hangs up warned the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office noted that its deputies and employees will never contact people over the phone to demand money, payment for bail, or to resolve a warrant.

Often scammers will demand payments in the form of gift cards or other non-traceable methods and the Sheriff's Office is asking the public to warn their friends and family members about the tactics and urge anyone who gets a call like that to hang up and immediately contact local law enforcement.