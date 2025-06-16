Fire crews successfully put out fire at Oceano home early Monday morning

OCEANO, Calif. – Firefighters with Five Cities Fire Authority put out a residential fire in the 1400 block of 16th Street in Oceano early Monday morning.

According to Five Cities Fire Authority, crews were dispatched to the 1400 block of 16th Street at 5:22 a.m. Monday and all residents made it out of the home without injury.

Responders were able to contain the flames to single home that had damage to roughly 90 percent of the structure once the fire was put out shared Five Cities Fire Authority.

All four residents of the home have been displaced by the damage added Five Cities Fire Authority.

Five Cities Fire Authority noted that their crews were joined by firefighters with the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department as well as San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

One firefighter had minor injuries to their finger during the overhaul of the home that required stitches at the local hospital and the cause of the fire remains under investigation shared Five Cities Fire Authority.