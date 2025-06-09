Fire crews responded to small fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed east of Highway 101 Monday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 20 foot by 20 foot spot fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed east of Highway 101 Monday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, drivers may still see smoke in the area and are urged to drive with caution.

Air assets were waived because of how close the flames were to Highway 101 for a fire that was in the natural border between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been publicly released.