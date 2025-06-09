Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews responded to small fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed east of Highway 101 Monday

today at 10:54 am
Published 11:08 am

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Firefighters responded to a 20 foot by 20 foot spot fire in the Santa Maria Riverbed east of Highway 101 Monday morning.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, drivers may still see smoke in the area and are urged to drive with caution.

Air assets were waived because of how close the flames were to Highway 101 for a fire that was in the natural border between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire has not been publicly released.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

