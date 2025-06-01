Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Five Grover Beach residents arrested Saturday after stabbing

today at 4:30 pm
GROVER BEACH, Calif. – The Grover Beach Police Department arrested five Grover Beach residents for their roles in a stabbing on W. Grand Avenue and N. 9th Street just after 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

GBPD officers arrived and helped two victims with stab wounds to Central Coast hospitals, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

All five suspects were found and taken into custody after GBPD officers served a search warrant at home in the 100 block of N. 5th Street.

Two teen boys, an 18-year-old and a 19-year-old, were both charged with felony conspiracy to commit a crime, felony assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery, according to the GBPD.

A 56-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man received felony charges of attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime and assault with a deadly weapon, detailed the GBPD.

A 21-year-old man received felony charges of attempted homicide, conspiracy to commit a crime, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a concealed firearm in a vehicle and possession of an illegal drug while armed.

