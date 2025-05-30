All Backyard Burn Permits across SLO County suspended effective Monday, June 2

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Due to fire conditions statewide, all Backyard Burn Permits issued across San Luis Obispo County are now suspended effective Monday, June 2, 2025.

Agricultural burns can continue on permissive burn days with a valid Air Pollution Control District Burn Permit and a Cal Fire LE-62a or LE-5 Burn Permit explained the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District in a press release.

Although Backyard Burn Season is over, residents within State Responsibility Areas -regions where Cal Fire is the primary emergency fire responder- are still required to keep at least 100 feet of Defensible Space around all building where people live on their property noted the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District.

According to the SLO County Air Pollution Control District, campfires at organized campgrounds or on private lands that are otherwise permitted are still allowed as long as they are maintained in a way to prevent the spread of flames to wildlands.

For more information about local air quality and area burning programs visit here.