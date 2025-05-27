Two Paso Robles residents arrested and almost 12 pounds of narcotics seized after month-long investigation

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two Paso Robles residents are in custody and almost 12 pounds of narcotics have been seized after a month-long investigation into a drug distribution network operating in northern San Luis Obispo County.

Detectives with the Atascadero Police Department's Special Enforcement Team discovered credible information about narcotics trafficking across the northern reaches of the county stated a press release Tuesday from the Atascadero Police Department.

On May 20, 2025, detectives executed a search warrant alongside deputies from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Paso Robles Police Department at a residence in the 3400 block of Spring Street in Paso Robles detailed the Atascadero Police Department.

Evidence collected at the scene led investigators to a storage unit in the 3400 block of Park Street in Paso Robles where another search warrant was executed on May 22 shared the Atascadero Police Department.

According to Atascadero Police, both searches resulted in the seizure of the following:

8.14 pounds of fentanyl

16 grams of cocaine

1.2 pounds of heroin

12.2 ounces of methamphetamine

Multiple handguns including one that was confirmed to have been stolen and one that is a replica

The total estimated street value of the above narcotics is roughly $178,000 noted the Atascadero Police Department.

Two Paso Robles residents, a 35-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, were arrested in connection with the searches added the Atascadero Police Department.

The 35-year-old man was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges:

PC 182-Conspiracy

H&S 11351(a)-Possession of Narcotics for Sale

H&S 11378-Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale

H&S 11370-Drug Enhancements

PC 496-Possession of Stolen Property

PC 12022.1-Committing a Felony while on Bail or Release

The 36-year-old woman was booked at the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: