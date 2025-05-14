Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire teams responding to structure fire at the intersection of Marsh Street and Garden Street in San Luis Obispo Wednesday

By
today at 2:10 pm
Published 2:21 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of Marsh Street Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, crews are actively responding to the scene near the intersection of Marsh and Garden Street and will provide more information once they complete their initial assessment.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.

Andrew Gillies

