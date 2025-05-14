Fire teams responding to structure fire at the intersection of Marsh Street and Garden Street in San Luis Obispo Wednesday
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the 700 block of Marsh Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department, crews are actively responding to the scene near the intersection of Marsh and Garden Street and will provide more information once they complete their initial assessment.
This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article when it is available.