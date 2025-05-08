Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman convicted of nine counts of sex crimes against two children in Paso Robles and Santa Maria

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Francisco Pablo Zaragoza Guzman of Paso Robles was convicted of nine separate counts of sex crimes against two children in Paso Robles and Santa Maria between 2006 and 2013.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office stated in a press release Thursday that Guzman was convicted of the following charges: two counts of sexual penetration of a child under the age of ten; one count of oral copulation of a child under the age of ten; and six counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14 using force, fear, or duress.

The San Luis Obispo County-based jury also found true that Guzman committed his crimes against multiple survivors under the age of 14 which provides for multiple consecutive life sentences explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

"I commend the two brave survivors who were courageous to report the horrific abuse they were forced to endure as young children. Their resilience has enabled them to testify in court and to endure the pressure of cross examination by an experienced criminal defense lawyer. The guilty verdicts are a step toward justice and the ongoing process of healing," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "I’m so proud of our law-enforcement partners, our Victim Witness staff, and the prosecution team that was led by Deputy District Attorney Kimberly Dittrich."

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Guzman faces a maximum sentence of over 100 years to life in prison and lifetime registration as a sex offender during his sentencing hearing currently scheduled for June 6, 2025, in Department 8 of the San Luis Obispo County Superior Court with the Honorable Catherine J. Swynsen presiding.