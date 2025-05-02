Some communities removed from SLO County boil water notice while others remain through Sunday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Friday, some of the communities currently under a boil water notice were removed from the advisory including Arroyo Grande, Oceano, and Grover Beach.

The City of Pismo Beach and the Avila Beach Community Services District remain under the advisory shared the County of San Luis Obispo Friday.

According to San Luis Obispo County, the notice was lifted for those communities because they were able to isolate their respective water systems from the Lopez Lake water distribution system and use another source or their water supply sources have tested negative for bacterial contamination during the entire boil water notice period.

While the communities that remain under a boil water notice have also continued to test negative for bacterial contamination, they remain connected to the Lopez Lake system added the County of San Luis Obispo.

Until your specific water agency lifts their boil water notice, the safety advisory remains in effect through Sunday noted San Luis Obispo County.

For those using individual reverse osmosis systems, refer to the manufacturer's user or owner's manual for specific details on how to flush your system before beginning to use it again shared San Luis Obispo County.

According to the County, the notice was issued after one sample showed the presence of E. coli and repeated samples only showed higher levels of total coliform bacteria and not E. coli within the County's Lopez Lake distribution system.

Coliform bacteria are commonly found in the environment and are used as indicators of potential contamination.

Those repeated detections are what triggered the mandatory boil water notice and the cause is under investigation explained the County of San Luis Obispo.

The City of Grover Beach shared Friday that it has temporarily disconnected from the Lopez Lake water system and will rely on the city's groundwater source until the system meets all testing requirements.

For the latest updates on the boil water notice across San Luis Obispo County, visit here.