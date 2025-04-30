Fire crews on the scene of downed power lines and multiple spot fires on Geneseo Road east of Paso Robles

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are responding to downed power lines and multiple spot fires in the 1900 block of Geneseo Road, east of Paso Robles Wednesday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the spot fire closest to the downed power line has been contained and crews are awaiting confirmation from Pacific Gas and Electric Company to confirmed the line has been de-energized.

Drivers in the area of Geneseo Road and Moon Valley Way are urged to use caution in the area as crews respond shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The Pacific Gas and Electric Outage Map shows two outages in the area with the larger outage -the orange-shaded area- impacting over 700 people in the area.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.