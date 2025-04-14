Planned burns scheduled Tuesday through Friday east of Santa Margarita

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A planned burn of about 40 acres of brush was announced for this week starting on April 15 and running through Friday, April 18 near the intersection of Parkhill Road and Seven Oaks Way, east of Santa Margarita.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, burns may begin at 10 a.m. each day and will be conducted as part of its vegetation management program.

The burns will be conducted on private property and are being used to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires and promote local ecological resistance explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.