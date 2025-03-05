Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

SLO REP’s Miossi Trust Matching Challenge for new venue in downtown cultural arts district

Jarrod Zinn
today at 12:02 pm
Published 12:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Downtown SLO is constructing a new cultural arts district, and San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, or SLO REP, intends to be front and center.

For nearly a decade, the 78-year-old professional non-profit organization has been campaigning and fundraising for their new building.

So far, they've raised $19 million, and the remaining $2.4 million must be raised by this December in order to break ground early next year.

The Harold J. Miossi Trust has given them a boost. Between now and June 30th, the Trust will match any contribution to the theatre company, up to $500,000.

This will raise funds rapidly by increasing the leverage of each donation, and it gives members of the community an opportunity to truly be part of the expansion of downtown SLO's cultural arts district.

