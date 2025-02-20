San Luis Obispo couple charged with felony elder abuse and embezzlement for using neighbor’s debit card without permission

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Two San Luis Obispo residents were arrested for felony elder abuse after a 60-year-old man reported that his neighbor, who was his caregiver, had used his debit card without permission.

On Jan. 8, 2025, a 60-year-old man came into the San Luis Obispo Police Department to report he was the victim of fraud stated a press release Thursday from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the man found several transactions in his bank records that he did not make and that his neighbor, a 37-year-old San Luis Obispo woman, who was one of his caregivers had used his debit card for cash advances and purchases he did not authorize.

The 60-year-old had originally given his 37-year-old neighbor his debit card to pay and pick up his medication after he suffered a brain injury several years before and could not drive explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Before coming into the station to make a report of fraud, the 60-year-old victim had canceled his debit card noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Several days after filing his report, the 37-year-old neighbor came into the police station with the 60-year-old victim and, "attempted to guide him into recanting his statement" and before their arrival at the station, she had taken the 60-year-old to his bank and attempted to get a replacement debit card, but was unsuccessful detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

After an investigation, it was discovered that the 37-year-old neighbor and her boyfriend, a 37-year-old San Luis Obispo man, had used the victim's debit card multiple times without permission between October of 2024 and January of 2025 shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the debit card was used at businesses including Skyzone, Chumash Casino, and for unauthorized ATM withdrawals that totaled $2717 as well as additional attempts at cash advances totaling $2462 that were stopped as the victim's bank only allowed withdrawals of up to $500 per day.

The 37-year-old neighbor was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 8 and charged with the following crimes:

PC 368(e)-Felony Elder Abuse

PC 506-Felony Embezzlement

PC 182(a)(1)-Felony Conspiracy

PC 136.1(b)(1)-Felony Dissuading a Witness

The 37-year-old boyfriend of the neighbor was also arrested the same day and charged with the following:

PC 506-Felony Embezzlement

PC 368-Felony Elder Abuse

PC 182(a)(1)-Felony Conspiracy

Both 37-year-olds are out on bail and their arraignments are scheduled for Feb. 24, 2025, shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.