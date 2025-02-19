Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Fire crews successfully put out fire at multi-unit residence on Wadsworth Avenue Tuesday night

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department
today at 4:05 pm
PISMO BEACH, Calif. – Fire crews successfully put out a fire at a multi-unit residential fire in the 500 block of Wadsworth Avenue that displaced six people late Tuesday evening.

No injuries were reported from the scene shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Fire crews were dispatched around 11:55 p.m. Tuesday for a reported structure fire at 551 Wadsworth Avenue stated the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

Arriving firefighters discovered one unit was fully involved and fire crews were able to successfully keep the fire contained to the room of origin explained the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

San Luis Obispo County Fire Department added that its firefighters were joined by fire teams from Five Cities Fire Authority and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department.

