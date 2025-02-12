SLO County bracing for major storm expected to soak Central Coast this week

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo County is bracing for what is forecast to be the strongest storm so far during the winter season.

"We've been in close contact with the National Weather Service," said Scotty Jalbert, San Luis Obispo County Emergency Services (OES) Director. "They're advising us that we can expect anywhere from three to five inches of rain throughout the county, and maybe even up to five to 10 inches of rain in the mountainous areas and in some of the foothills."

With a heavy volume of rain expected to soak the county over the next couple of days, Jalbert indicated a decision has been made to open the Emergency Operations Center on Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.

"We bring all the key players in, such as mutual aid coordinators for fire, law enforcement, Public Works, and our (OES) office," said Jalbert. "We coordinate all of our efforts, to handle emergencies and problems that are out there due to the storms."

Jalbert added emergency services and first responders within the county are all prepared and poised right now and are ready to provide service when the need arrives.

"All of our crews, all of our fire crews, law enforcement, Sheriff's Office, CHP," said Jalbert. "They'll be all fully staffed and being able to respond to incidents as they occur. Will be coordinating all these events, so the Emergency Operations Center tomorrow and will be fully prepared to handle whatever comes our way."