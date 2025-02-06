Two men transported with major injuries after colliding on Highway 101 at Old Stage Coach Road

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two men have been hospitalized with major injuries after a two-vehicle collision on Highway 101 at Old Stage Coach Road Thursday morning.

On Feb. 6, around 6:44 a.m., Gary Brennan was driving a Toyota Tundra on northbound Highway 101 at Old Stage Coach Road waiting to make a left turn stated the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area (CHP).

At the same time, Jerell Cryer was driving a Chevrolet Silverado 3500 southbound on Highway 101, north of Old Stage Coach Road detailed the CHP.

Brennan made a left turn directly into Cryer's path of travel and, due to how close the vehicles were, Cryer was unable to avoid the Toyota and collided with the right side of the truck explained the CHP.

According to the CHP, the Silverado rolled over and spilled about 75 gallons on diesel fuel from the rear of the truck bed onto the roadway and shoulder.

Both men were trapped in their vehicles that had come to rest blocking southbound lanes of Highway 101 following the collision added the CHP.

Firefighters freed both men and they were taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center with major injuries shared the CHP.

The CHP does not believe alcohol played a factor in the collision, but the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has important information about the investigation is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol-San Luis Obispo Area at 805-594-8700.