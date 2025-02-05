Two people injured after head-on collision on Highway 1 at Via Concha Road Wednesday

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Two people were injured after a head-on collision Wednesday on Highway 1 near Via Concha Road west of Nipomo.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, one person had minor injuries and the other person had moderate injuries and needed help from firefighters to get out of their vehicle.

The person with moderate injuries was successfully extricated at 4:05 p.m. shared the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

The two vehicles involved had major damage following the collision added the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.