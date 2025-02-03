Grover Beach man crashes truck head-on into patrol vehicle while driving under the influence

GROVER BEACH, Calif. – A 62-year-old Grover Beach man was arrested Sunday night after he allegedly rammed a police patrol vehicle head-on while drunk and attempting to avoid arrest.

On the night of Feb. 2, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Leoni Drive for a reported disturbance involving a vehicle stated a press release Monday from the Grover Beach Police Department.

Arriving officers found that a driver, later identified as a 62-year-old Grover Beach resident, of a 1974 Ford pickup truck had collided with another vehicle in the area detailed the Grover Beach Police Department.

According to Grover Beach Police, officers attempted to make contact with the driver who evaded the first arriving officer and attempted to leave the area in his truck when a second officer arrived at the scene and activated his overhead lights in an attempt to stop the truck.

The 62-year-old driver then accelerated his truck, steered it towards the second patrol unit, and intentionally collided head-on with the officer and his vehicle explained the Grover Beach Police Department.

Both vehicles had major damage after the collision and the officer received medical aid for minor injuries after the collision shared the Grover Beach Police Department.

The 62-year-old driver was arrested without further incident, was found to be under the influence at the scene, and was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on the following charges: