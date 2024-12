SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO crews helped put out a car fire that slowed down traffic on Highway 101 near Vista Del Ciudad in San Luis Obispo on Sunday night before 5:00 p.m..

No one from the car was injured but there were delays on the 101 going north on Cuesta Grande before tow trucks came an hour later, according to the SLO CHP.