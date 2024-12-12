Lewis Flamson Junior High placed on lockdown; Triggering incident deemed false alarm by Police

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – Lewis Flamson Junior High was placed on lockdown on Thursday after a student told staff they heard of a person near campus with a gun and a loud bang was reported in the area.

After a thorough search of the campus and investigation into the claims, no firearm was found and no evidence of gunfire was discovered and students were dismissed at the regularly scheduled time stated a press release from the Paso Robles Police Department.

On Dec. 12, around 12:50 p.m., staff at Lewis Flamson Junior High were told by a student "they heard of a person near the campus of Lewis Flamson Junior High in possession of a firearm" and there was also a report of a "loud bang" in the area detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.

The on-campus School Resource Officer initiated a lockdown of the school and requested back up from local law enforcement explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

Officers arrived on campus within four minutes of the call for backup while the administration of the school began to investigate the claims shared the Paso Robles Police Department.

A juvenile just off campus was detained and searched and several students were interviewed, but it was determined that no one had seen a firearm explained the Paso Robles Police Department.

Once all students were accounted for and the campus thoroughly searched and deemed safe, the situation was determined to be a false alarm and the lockdown was lifted detailed the Paso Robles Police Department.