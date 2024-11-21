Fire teams on the scene of two-acre vegetation fire in 5000 block of Edna Ranch Circle

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire with one structure threatened in the 5000 block of Edna Ranch Circle southeast of San Luis Obispo and northeast of Arroyo Grande Thursday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, the flames are largely limited to nearby grass and the the cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.