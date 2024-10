SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Ca - San Luis Obispo firefighters are responding to a wildfire near Parkhill Road and Huer Huero Road in Santa Margarita, CA.

The reported fire is in an extremely rural area, east of Santa Margarita and north of Santa Margarita Lake.

According to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, the fire has currently spread to 10 arces.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story - More details to come.